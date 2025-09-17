Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,036,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,106,000 after purchasing an additional 193,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,277,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,764,000 after purchasing an additional 211,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after purchasing an additional 425,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $177,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

