Gradient Investments LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 243,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,632.64. This trade represents a 67.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK opened at $341.98 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

