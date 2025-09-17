Gradient Investments LLC Has $588,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VUG stock opened at $475.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $476.84. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

