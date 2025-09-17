Gradient Investments LLC Invests $411,000 in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF $TAXX

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TAXX opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

