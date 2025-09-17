Gradient Investments LLC Invests $411,000 in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF $TAXX

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period.
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of TAXX opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile
The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.