Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

