Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

