Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

