Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Realty Income Corporation $O

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

