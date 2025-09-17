Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $511,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

