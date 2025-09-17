Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 7.1% during the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

BATS JAJL opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 million and a PE ratio of 25.04. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

