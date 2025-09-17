Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

