Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

