Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 49.5% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $354,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

