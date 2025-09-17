Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 650.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,234,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,807,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,853,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $240.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

