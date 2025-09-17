Gradient Investments LLC Sells 174 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $160.46 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

