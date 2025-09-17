Gradient Investments LLC Sells 641 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

