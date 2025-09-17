Gradient Investments LLC Sells 875 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. $MEC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Mayville Engineering worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEC stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEC. Northland Capmk raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,767.10. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,400 shares of company stock worth $131,942. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

