Gradient Investments LLC Sells 89 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.46.
FedEx Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of FDX opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.