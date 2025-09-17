Gradient Investments LLC Sells 89 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.46.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FDX opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

