Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.56 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

