GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Receives $37.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.3750.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

GSK opened at $40.04 on Friday. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of GSK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

