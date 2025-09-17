Guggenheim Raises Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Price Target to $34.00

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

MAZE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. Maze Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maze Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

