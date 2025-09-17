Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.35. Haleon shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1,481,405 shares changing hands.

Get Haleon alerts:

HLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Haleon Stock Down 4.2%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 234.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.