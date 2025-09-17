Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

