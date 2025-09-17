HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

