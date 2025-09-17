HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Fractyl Health has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Fractyl Health had a negative return on equity of 584.35% and a negative net margin of 73,864.52%. Equities analysts predict that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

