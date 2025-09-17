HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 million, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of -6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 512,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

