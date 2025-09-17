HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,875.88. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,298,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,794.10. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,382 shares of company stock worth $388,550. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

