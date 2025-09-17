Head to Head Analysis: Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC) & Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Free Report) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vapor and Henry Schein”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapor N/A N/A -$11.89 million N/A N/A Henry Schein $12.67 billion 0.65 $390.00 million $3.10 22.06

Analyst Recommendations

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Vapor.

This is a summary of current ratings for Vapor and Henry Schein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Henry Schein 0 7 5 0 2.42

Henry Schein has a consensus target price of $76.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Henry Schein’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than Vapor.

Profitability

This table compares Vapor and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapor N/A -570.86% -356.77% Henry Schein 3.05% 14.36% 5.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vapor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Vapor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vapor has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henry Schein has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Henry Schein beats Vapor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapor

Healthier Choices Management Corp. operates natural and organic retail stores in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Grocery and Vapor. The company operates Ada's Natural Market and Paradise Health & Nutrition stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; Mother Earth's Storehouse and Ellwood Thompson stores, which provide organic and health foods, and vitamins; and Greens Natural Food stores that offers organic produce and non-GMO groceries and bulk foods, various local products, juice and smoothie bar, fresh foods, vitamins and supplements, and health and beauty products. It also sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products through its TheVitaminStore.com website. In addition, the company offers Q-Unit and Q-Cup technology, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners; and value-added practice solutions comprising practice consultancy, education, revenue cycle management and financial services, e-services, practice technology, and network and hardware services, as well as consulting, and continuing education services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

