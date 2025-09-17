Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James Financial

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

