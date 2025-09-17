Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

