Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €1.95 ($2.32) and last traded at €1.92 ($2.28). Approximately 291,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.90 ($2.26).
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $609.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.
