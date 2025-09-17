Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.