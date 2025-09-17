Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 254,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 211,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

