Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $185.56, but opened at $192.48. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $222.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Hershey shares last traded at $188.88, with a volume of 430,820 shares.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $173.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $234,386,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 18,311.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6,721.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 807,433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $125,868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hershey by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.