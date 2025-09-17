Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $99,072,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NVDA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

