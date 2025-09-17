Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.