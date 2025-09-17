HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 254.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 28.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.21%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.