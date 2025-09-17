Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,382. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth $6,863,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Humacyte by 38.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,101,198 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,430,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,007,743 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 738,142 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

