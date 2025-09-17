Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives $171.50 Average PT from Analysts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $141.61 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $50,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,942.03. This represents a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $967,191. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 911.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 369.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

