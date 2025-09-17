Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUT. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Hut 8 Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of HUT stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. Hut 8 has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $35.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $174,558.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,104.07. This trade represents a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. The trade was a 49.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,129 shares of company stock worth $574,044. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,546,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 1,043.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 181.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 829,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

