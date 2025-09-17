iBio (IBIO) and The Competition Critical Analysis

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 450 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iBio to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Risk and Volatility
iBio has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio’s competitors have a beta of 10.55, meaning that their average stock price is 955% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares iBio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iBio
|$400,000.00
|-$24.91 million
|-0.50
|iBio Competitors
|$443.98 million
|-$69.02 million
|-8.75
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.9% of iBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of iBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares iBio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iBio
|N/A
|-73.15%
|-45.51%
|iBio Competitors
|-2,614.02%
|-413.75%
|-45.04%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iBio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iBio
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|iBio Competitors
|4780
|9984
|15978
|364
|2.38
iBio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 217.03%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iBio is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
iBio beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.
