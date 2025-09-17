Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMRX. Mizuho increased their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

IMRX opened at $8.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.43. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.37.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Schall purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,559.10. This represents a 21.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,022 shares of company stock valued at $131,406. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

