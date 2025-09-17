Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 2,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Institutional Trading of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Ethic Inc. owned about 0.35% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.