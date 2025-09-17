Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM) Receives $25.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.7857.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INGM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Ingram Micro Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of INGM opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

