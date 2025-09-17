Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.6%

NSIT opened at $120.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $115.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

