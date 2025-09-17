Inspire Investing LLC Sells 861 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price objective on Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

NYSE:TKR opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

