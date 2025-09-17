Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $196,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,184.05. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,537 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

