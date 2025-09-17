Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $60.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.6250.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Intapp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,577.81. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $108,847.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,172.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

