Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 319.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $16,389,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of INTC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

