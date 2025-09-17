Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 526.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5,429.8% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

